Dump truck crashes into Whisky a Go Go, knocks out power, authorities say

A dump truck slammed into the back of the famed music venue Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood Friday afternoon.

A dump truck crashed into five vehicles before plowing into the iconic Whiskey a Go Go club in West Hollywood, knocking out power for nearby businesses in the area, according to authorities.

Saadullah Sheikh, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson, said no injuries have been reported and it was unclear what caused the driver of the dump truck to lose control of the commercial vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. when the truck collided with five vehicles before crashing into the building in the 8900 block of Sunset Boulevard, Sheikh said.

Jeff Monford, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, said the dump truck brought down a main wire — knocking out power for some of the surrounding buildings. He said the outage initially affected 1,420 customers, but that was reduced to 225 when crews rerouted power.

He said crews were on the scene trying to fully address the power outage Friday afternoon but did not know when power would be restored.

Photos shared on social media show a white dump truck filled with dirt resting against the red brick building with a power transformer on the ground. Another photo shows a U.S. Postal Service vehicle with its right front side smashed.

A representative for Whiskey a Go Go could not immediately be reached for comment. Several bands are scheduled to play Friday evening at the iconic entertainment venue, according to its website.