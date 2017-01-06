LAX beefs up security in wake of Fort Lauderdale airport mass shooting

Authorities at Los Angeles International Airport said Friday they are beefing up security in the wake of a mass shooting at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“Airport Police are deploying additional resources into our terminals and an increased presence in the Central Terminal Area,” LAX officials said on Twitter. “Airport Police are monitoring the situation in Florida closely. Our thoughts and prayers are with those involved.”

Multiple people had been shot at Fort Lauderdale International Airport on Friday, with local television saying at least nine people were injured. A suspect was said to be in custody.