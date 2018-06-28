Two dead and northbound 5 Freeway closed in Santa Ana after crash involving wrong-way driver

A fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down the northbound 5 Freeway in Santa Ana hours ahead of Thursday’s morning commute, the California Highway Patrol said.
A vehicle was spotted going southbound in the freeway’s northbound lanes just before 4 a.m., crashing moments later just north of the 57 Freeway interchange, according to CHP logs.
Two people were killed in the vehicle’s collision with a motorcycle, the Orange County Fire Authority said.
Authorities shut down the northbound 5 just south of the 22 Freeway. The CHP did not give a time estimate for when lanes would be reopened.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, officials said, and the identity of the victims has not been released.