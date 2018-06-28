Advertisement

Two dead and northbound 5 Freeway closed in Santa Ana after crash involving wrong-way driver

Joseph Serna
By
Jun 28, 2018 | 6:15 AM
The northbound 5 freeway in Santa Ana was shut down Thursday for a double-fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver. (Los Angeles Times)

A fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down the northbound 5 Freeway in Santa Ana hours ahead of Thursday’s morning commute, the California Highway Patrol said.

A vehicle was spotted going southbound in the freeway’s northbound lanes just before 4 a.m., crashing moments later just north of the 57 Freeway interchange, according to CHP logs.

Two people were killed in the vehicle’s collision with a motorcycle, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

Authorities shut down the northbound 5 just south of the 22 Freeway. The CHP did not give a time estimate for when lanes would be reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, officials said, and the identity of the victims has not been released.

