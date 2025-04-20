Easter morning highway fatality ties up traffic on I-10 near downtown L.A.

It’s been a deadly Easter morning with two fatalities on area highways.

A wrong-way crash on the 10 Freeway near dontown Los Angeles led to one fatality and a bottleneck for holiday travelers. Another was reported on Interstate 405 in the North Hills neighborhood, although the highway remains open.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to the westbound span of the 10 Freeway just east of Central Avenue at about 5:25 am. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were transported to nearby hospitals; their condition is not known.

Several cars were involved and a Sigalert was in effect, with just one lane open in each direction.

It is not clear if the driver in the wrong-way collision was impaired, a spokesperson for the CHP did not have that information.

There was also a fatality on Interstate 405, south of the Nordhoff Street exit, in the southbound lane. The accident involved two cars. The CHP arrived at the scene at 2:19 am, one person was pronounced dead.

CHP was did not provide any more details about the accident.

