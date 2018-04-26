Overturned FedEx truck blocks Metro Gold Line tracks in Pasadena; lanes closed on 210 Freeway

A FedEx truck traveling on the 210 Freeway crossed into a median and toppled onto Metro Gold Line tracks in Pasadena early Thursday, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. near the Lake Avenue exit when a driver in a sedan crashed into the back of the FedEx truck, according to the California Highway Patrol. The sedan was "disabled in traffic lanes," the CHP said in the collision report.
Shortly after, a second semi-truck crashed into the sedan. That truck veered to the left, crashed into the center divider and overturned, blocking three lanes of the freeway. The semi's trailer toppled onto rail tracks and struck a power pole.
The driver of the sedan fled the scene and has not been located, the CHP said. The driver of the second big rig was transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Metro suspended Gold Line train service between Memorial Park and Allen Station. Bus shuttles will be in service between the two stops until the tracks are cleared.
Authorities are working to reopen the freeway, but did not have an estimate on how long lanes would be closed. The cause of the the crash is under investigation.
