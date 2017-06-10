Anti-Sharia protesters plan to stage rally and march at site of San Bernardino terrorist attack

The site of the San Bernardino terrorist attack is one of several locations where demonstrators planned to hold a rally Saturday as part of the nationwide “March Against Sharia,” sponsored by the conservative group Act for America, which calls itself “the NRA of national security.”

Protesters planned to march near the county’s Inland Regional Center where a Pakistani American couple fatally shot 14 people in 2015. The incident was cited by President Trump as one reason for his controversial travel restriction policy that temporarily bans refugees and immigrants from six Muslim-majority nations.

The rally and march in opposition to Islamic law was scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., organizers said. It is one of several demonstrations planned in more than 20 cities, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas and Atlanta.

“This is a march against Sharia law and for human rights,” according to a statement posted on Act for America’s website. “Our nation is built on the freedom of religion — a pillar of our democracy — which we must always respect, protect, and honor. However, many aspects of Sharia law run contrary to basic human rights and are completely incompatible with our laws and our democratic values.”

Act for America member Denise Zamora told CBS2 News, “There are radicals out there. People are saying that we’re against Muslims. No, Muslims are attacking other Muslims, and we’re bringing in these refugees that have the same ideologies.”

But the Southern Poverty Law Center has called Act for America an anti-Muslim hate group. The center noted that the organization’s protests are attracting a host of anti-government and far-right extremists.

This week, the group canceled its Batesville, Ark., rally after the law center revealed that neo-Nazi Billy Roper was the main organizer.

“Any event held by this individual is not sanctioned by Act for America, and is not supported or endorsed by Act for America in any manner,” the group said in a statement. “We regret any confusion that this individual’s actions may cause, and are working with our counsel to demand he cease and desist promotion of his event in a way that will confuse it as being sanction or approved by us.”

In response to Saturday’s rallies, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s Los Angeles East Chapter, the largest organized Muslim community in San Bernardino County, is holding an interfaith event later in the day.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Baitul Hameed Mosque and is expected to be attended by over 700 guests. Rep. Norma Torres (D-Pomona) is the scheduled guest speaker.

“We seek to build bridges and educate our community about true Islam, and even invite those who will be attending the anti-Muslim rallies to visit us and understand our message of peace and tolerance,” said Ahsan M. Khan, a spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

carlos.lozano@latimes.com

