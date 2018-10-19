'Baby Trump' balloon flies over downtown Los Angeles

After soaring over Parliament in London earlier this year, a giant balloon in the likeness of President Trump has crossed the pond and is now flying over the Los Angeles Convention Center.
The balloon, dubbed “Baby Trump,” depicts the president as an orange-and-yellow scowling toddler with sideswept hair and wearing a diaper. It was raised Friday morning over the 110 and 10 freeway interchange in downtown L.A. as part of Politicon, which bills itself as the “unconventional political convention.”
Mark López, who lives near Lincoln Heights, said he saw online that the balloon was going to be flying overhead so he headed downtown with his camera to snap a few photos.
“I think it’s beautiful,” said López, 29. “They get it right because it’s his way or ‘wah, wah, wah.’”