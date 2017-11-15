Southern California smog worsens for second straight year despite reduced emissions

Southern California smog worsened for a second straight year in the latest sign that progress in cleaning the nation’s most polluted air is faltering.

The dive in air quality comes even though emissions are declining, forcing regulators to explain why returns are diminishing after years of progress battling smog.

Ozone, the harmful gas in smog that inflames the lungs and triggers asthma attacks and other health problems, has violated federal health standards 145 days this year across the sea-to-mountains South Coast air basin, according to monitoring data from state and local air regulators.

That’s up from 132 ozone violation days last year and 113 in 2015 across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The last time the region had more than 140 bad air days was in 2004, when there was more than twice as much smog-forming pollution spewing out of tailpipes and smokestacks, according to official inventories.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District, the smog-control agency for the region of 17 million people, believes the uptick is probably the result of more days with hotter temperatures and inversion layers, weather patterns that trap pollution near the ground.

“We’re not denying that we’ve had two really bad ozone years,” said Philip Fine, deputy executive officer for the district. But he added: “It’s quite possible weather explains all of it.”

Still, air quality officials are looking into other possibilities, including whether smog-forming pollution is actually declining as predicted in its emissions models.

“We are investigating to confirm our assertions that emissions are going down,” Fine said.

Wary of officials’ history of blaming pollution on changes in weather, environmentalists and public health groups say the Los Angeles region’s dwindling progress on its signature environmental problem shows regulations are not tough enough. They say officials should be cracking down harder on oil refineries, ports and other big polluters to swiftly curb smog levels.

“My 6-year-old niece missed an entire week of school because her asthma flared up really bad this year,” said Allen Hernandez, an organizing manager for the Sierra Club who lives in Fontana, where ozone pollution was unhealthy to breathe on 49 days this year. “It’s not getting better. We’re going backwards — we’re getting sicker and this dirty air just isn’t letting up.”

Amid strings of hot, smoggy days over the last two summers, hospitals and asthma clinics reported more patients, especially children and seniors, seeking medical care for asthma and other chronic illnesses.

“I'm seeing more wheezing attacks in my asthmatics on the high-pollution days and I see a lot of them in the urgent care,” said Dr. Afif El-Hasan, a pediatrician for Kaiser Permanente in Orange County and a spokesman for the American Lung Assn. “It’s really rough on these families because the kid misses school, the adult misses work and medications can be very expensive.”

In addition to the increase in unhealthy air days, Southern California has also seen its peak levels of ozone remain flat or even increase in recent years. And the smog season appears to be getting longer. An air district report shows ozone violations have begun occurring earlier in the year, with six violations in February 2016.

Bad air days have also jumped over the last year or two in other parts of California, including the San Joaquin Valley and the San Diego area, according to state Air Resources Board monitoring data.

Citing unseasonably warm weather, Bay Area regulators issued an unprecedented “spare the air” alert for unhealthy ozone pollution in late October — the latest in the calendar year they have called such a smog alert for that region.

Regulators and scientists say it is too soon to say whether climate change is driving recent increases in California smog. Researchers predict global warming will complicate efforts to clean air pollution by increasing the number of hot days, which speed up the photochemical reactions that generate ozone. But a few years of data is not enough to detect the fingerprints of global warming, they say.

CAPTION Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. A fifth woman has alleged sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Gal Gadot's ultimatum over 'Wonder Woman 2' is likely moot. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. A fifth woman has alleged sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Gal Gadot's ultimatum over 'Wonder Woman 2' is likely moot. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. CAPTION Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. A fifth woman has alleged sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Gal Gadot's ultimatum over 'Wonder Woman 2' is likely moot. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. A fifth woman has alleged sexual misconduct by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Gal Gadot's ultimatum over 'Wonder Woman 2' is likely moot. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China were reportedly released. CAPTION Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. CAPTION At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. CAPTION The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics.

Tough regulations have brought dramatic reductions in air pollution and improved health since the days when smog hung over Los Angeles in a mountain-shrouding pall in the 1970s and ’80s. Ozone levels began dropping rapidly in the 1990s, when there were more than 200 bad air days a year.

But in recent years, those gains have slowed. Southern California reigns as the nation’s smoggiest region and fails to meet a series of federal ozone standards going back to 1979.

In California, air pollution is regulated by state and local agencies and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. But state officials are resisting the Trump administration’s efforts to roll back air quality and climate change rules. That included EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s attempt earlier this year to delay the Obama administration’s 2015 health standard for ozone pollution, which once implemented would require tighter regulations in areas where monitoring shows the air is unsafe to breathe.

Environmental and health groups threatened to sue after the EPA missed an Oct. 1 deadline to identify which parts of the country are in violation of the 70 parts per billion limit on ozone. The agency last week identified areas that already meet those standards but said it was “not yet prepared to issue designations” for hundreds of counties with unhealthy levels of smog, including most of California and urban areas across the nation.

Some of the nation’s worst ozone pollution could be found in San Bernardino, where levels spiked as high as 158 parts per billion over the summer. Air district officials say the highest concentrations are beginning to shift from the Crestline station in the San Bernardino Mountains to more-populated areas of the Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley, such as Redlands and Glendora, which also recorded some of the region’s highest ozone readings this year.

Air quality officials say their projections show emissions of smog-forming pollutants continue dropping dramatically. And as mandates for cleaner cars and trucks continue to kick in, they expect ozone levels to decline over the long term.

Unsteady progress is expected, they say, given the difficulties in controlling photochemical reactions that form ozone and the big influence of year-to-year variations in the weather. A lack of air-cleansing storms during the five-year drought from which California emerged this year also drove up ozone and fine-particle pollution across the state.