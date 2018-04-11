Police involved in shooting at Baldwin Hills mall

A shooting involving a police officer occurred Tuesday evening at a Baldwin Hills shopping center, authorities said.
The shooting took place about 5:40 p.m. at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall at 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., said Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.
It's unclear whether anyone involved was wounded.
Fire officials were called to the scene but as of about 7:15 p.m., no one had been taken to a hospital, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for Los Angeles Fire Department.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
