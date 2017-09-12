Berkeley City Council OKs police use of pepper spray on violent protesters

The Berkeley City Council on Tuesday authorized police to use pepper spray on violent protesters, a move that comes as the liberal stronghold braces to host a number of conservative firebrands whose events have triggered clashes in the past.

Police Chief Andrew Greenwood sought permission to use the tool when dealing with violent crowds in the city, which has grappled in recent months with politically motivated violence between far-right and far-left groups.

In a 6-3 vote, the council approved a change to the two-decade-old policy that banned pepper spray as a crowd-control weapon.

Under the amended policy, police are still prohibited from using pepper spray to control or disperse crowds and cannot spray those engaged in unlawful but nonviolent resistance, such as lying down to block a street or doorway.

In a memo to the council, Greenwood said the city has been the focus of an “unprecedented effort to be made a battleground for extremist groups.”

Across the nation, he added, there’s been an uptick in violence and crime by extremist groups targeting free speech, which the department is committed to protecting.

The ban on pepper spray as a force option “limits the police department’s ability to respond effectively” to violence and protect those exercising their free speech rights, Greenwood said.

Councilwoman Linda Maio, who supported the policy change, said that police need more options as they face the likelihood of confrontations during upcoming speaker events.

Far-right firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos, former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon and the conservative pundit Ann Coulter are all expected to speak at UC Berkeley this month.

"This is a new phenomenon that is evolving, and we really don't know what to expect," Maio said.

But Councilwoman Kate Harrison opposed the change, saying she was concerned that potential pepper spray use would scare off peaceful demonstrators.

Councilwoman Cheryl Davila said she didn't see the need for stepped-up measures after the last few protests, which she said were largely peaceful except for a few fights that blew up on social media.

The use of pepper spray, she said, could escalate violence.

“Why are we going there, why are we doing this?” Davila said. “We are just continuing the fear ideology of the Trump administration.”

