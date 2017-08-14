Bicyclist killed after jumping onto hit-and-run SUV that struck his friend

A 51-year-old bicyclist was killed early Monday in Long Beach when he jumped on a fleeing SUV that had struck his friend and attempted to shut off the vehicle’s ignition, police said.

The incident occurred just before 1:20 a.m. when a 2000 Ford Expedition struck one of two bicyclists as they crossed the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and a nearby freeway exit, said Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson.

The bicyclist who was not hit jumped onto a side step on the driver’s side of the SUV and reached into the window to turn off the Ford’s ignition, police said.

That’s when the driver sped south on Long Beach Boulevard, police said.

As the driver made a sharp right turn at Bort Street, the bicyclist fell off and hit his head on a curb, Johnson said.

The driver then parked the SUV in middle of Long Beach Boulevard near West Adams Street and ran.

When police arrived, they found the bicyclist, a Long Beach resident who has yet to be identified, unconscious on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bicyclist who was initially struck by the SUV suffered only minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with details about the man’s death is urged to the police Det. Brian Watt at (562) 570-7355.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: @VeronicaRochaLA