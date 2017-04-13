Wet winter sets precipitation record in Northern California

A series of late-season storms vaulted this winter into the history books, making it the wettest winter for California’s northern Sierra Nevada in nearly a century of record-keeping, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

As of Thursday, an astonishing 89.7 inches of precipitation across a zone of eight stations in the northern Sierra has been recorded since October. That breaks the record 88.5 inches that fell by the in the 1982-83 rainy season.

Sierra Nevada precipitation is significant because the mountain range supplies large amounts of water to the rest of the state.

Experts and state water officials say California is seeing more of these intense weather swings as temperatures warm, which has profound implications for the droughts and floods the state may face in the generations to come.

Two years ago, the lack of snow left locals in many parts of the Sierra anxious.

The drought hurt ski resorts and changed the landscape of the mountains. In some areas, trees died at an alarming rate. In others, the typically snow-capped mountains were bare and dry.

This winter, however, many residents say they’ve never seen so much snow.

The intense winter prompted Gov. Jerry Brown last week to finally declare the drought over in all counties except Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne, where diminished groundwater levels still require a need for emergency drinking water. But right now, the above-ground water supply is much improved for most parts of the state.

sarah.parvini@latimes.com

For more California news follow me on Twitter: @sarahparvini

Times staff writer Rong-Gong Lin II contributed to this report.