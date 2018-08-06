Mendocino Complex fire now second-largest in California history, officials say

The Mendocino Complex fire is now the second-largest wildfire in California history, scorching more than 273,000 acres and frustrating firefighters as it continues to leap across natural and man-made barriers in Lake County, officials said Tuesday morning.
The Ranch and River fires, which make up the complex fire, had grown to 273,664 acres as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was only 30% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday, but officials expect to achieve full containment by next week.
The blaze is on pace to become the largest wildfire in state history, surpassing the Thomas fire, which burned through more than 281,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties late last year.
Officials said the Mendocino Complex fire has continued to grow by thousands of acres each day, even at night, when most fires normally calm down.
The fire has prompted evacuations in Mendocino, Lake and Colusa counties, but it has been less destructive to property than some of the other dozen-plus wildfires burning across the state because it continues to rage in remote areas.
But the fire’s sheer size and rate of spread is the latest signal of a remarkable fire year for California.
“It is extremely fast, extremely aggressive, extremely dangerous,” said Scott McLean, a deputy chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “Look how big it got, just in a matter of days.… Look how fast this Mendocino Complex went up in ranking. That doesn’t happen. That just doesn’t happen.”
Years of drought have created ripe conditions for large-scale wildfires that spread rapidly. Of the five largest wildfires in state history, four have occurred since 2012.
There are 18 large wildfires burning across California now, scarring a combined 559,000 acres, officials have said. In Redding, the Carr fire has claimed seven lives and more than 1,000 homes while growing to roughly 160,000 acres in size. Rescue crews there have been repeatedly hamstrung by intense heat and difficult terrain.
As the fires raged in Northern California, meteorologists issued red flag warnings in the Los Angeles area, where temperatures will reach the triple digits in several neighborhoods and cities early in the week.
Woodland Hills could see a high of 108, while Santa Clarita and Burbank could all see the mercury rise above 100 before Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Farther north, other cities that could experience 100-degree-plus heat are Ojai in Ventura County and Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County.