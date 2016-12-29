Caruso's proposed 20-story tower, and his donations, become an issue in L.A.'s March election

The fight over a proposed 20-story residential tower near the Beverly Center spilled over into the Los Angeles election campaign on Thursday, with one candidate saying the project is too tall and offers too few units of housing for lower-income residents.

Jesse Max Creed, who is seeking to unseat Councilman Paul Koretz, said approval of the 145-unit project would amount to “a handout” to a billionaire, real estate developer Rick Caruso. The site, located on La Cienega Boulevard, currently allows buildings no taller than 45 feet.

The Times reported Wednesday that Caruso, his family members, his companies, his charity and his employees provided more than $476,000 over the past five years to L.A. city politicians and their pet causes. Creed called on both Koretz and Koretz’s planning aide, who ran unsuccessfully for state office last year, to give back donations provided by Caruso.

“The system is rigged,” said Creed, standing with foes of the project next to Caruso’s development site. “Millionaires and billionaires know how to get what they want. All they need to do is add some zeroes to a check.”

Koretz is running in the March 7 election for a third and final term in a district that stretches from the Westside north to Encino. He has voiced support for Caruso’s project but also called for the developer to seek common ground with the Beverly Wilshire Homes Assn., a neighborhood organization that opposes the La Cienega project.

Koretz has said previously that it would have been “kind of ridiculous” to limit Caruso’s project to 45 feet, since nearby buildings are between eight and 11 stories.

Koretz declined to respond to Creed’s comments, instead scheduling his own news conference outside Caruso’s development site for later Thursday afternoon.

Koretz has received $2,200 in donations from Caruso since 2011. His planning director, Shawn Bayliss, took in $5,200.

The City Council is scheduled to vote next month on the La Cienega project. Opponents say it’s the latest example of city officials working to change the planning rules for a well-connected developer. They warn that Caruso’s apartment building would set a precedent, prompting other nearby property owners to propose luxury apartments much taller than the rules allow.

Backers of the project, including local neighborhood council leaders, say Caruso’s project would bring much-needed amenities, including a 6,910-square-foot plaza with a fountain and 14 apartments rented at below market rates.

Caruso, in an interview last week, said he worked extensively to meet the neighborhood’s needs, redesigning the project and offering additional concessions. He strongly disputed the idea that the planning process is rigged, saying donations do not influence decisions.

Caruso’s foundation has given $125,000 to a nonprofit group created by Mayor Eric Garcetti, whose appointees on the Planning Commission endorsed the La Cienega project last month.

A rendering of the 20-story apartment tower proposed by Los Angeles developer Rick Caruso on La Cienega Boulevard. (Caruso Affiliated)

An additional $200,000 went to support Measure M, the transit tax hike championed by the mayor. And $100,000 went from Caruso to a campaign committee set up by Councilman Mike Bonin to support Measure M and a second measure designed to pay for homeless housing.

Bonin, who is also running for re-election, issued a statement earlier this week saying he was pleased to have secured Caruso’s financial support for the two tax measures.

“Rick is a constituent, a friend, and a problem solver, and Mike is grateful that he and Rick see eye to eye on solutions to our biggest problems,” Chad Molnar, Bonin’s chief of staff, said in an email.

Caruso also hosted fundraisers for Bonin’s council campaigns in 2013 and 2015.

Mark Ryavec, who lives in Venice and is running against Bonin, said the councilman should not have accepted the $100,000 donation from Caruso in September. Three months earlier, the council voted in favor of a Caruso retail project in Pacific Palisades, which is part of Bonin’s district.

That type of big-money fundraising “destroys the public’s faith that decisions are being made objectively and based upon the law,” Ryavec said.

Ryavec said his campaign will not accept donations from real estate developers.

