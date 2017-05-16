Charter Amendment C: Officers could ask for civilians to determine discipline

Voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of a union-backed ballot measure to overhaul the way the Los Angeles Police Department decides its most serious cases of officer misconduct.

Angelenos had been asked to weigh in on Charter Amendment C, which would be one of the biggest changes to the LAPD’s disciplinary process in decades.

The proposal was championed by the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents around 9,800 rank-and-file officers. Robert Harris, who serves on the union’s board of directors, said he was confident that voters would embrace the measure, which would allow additional civilians to serve on the LAPD’s disciplinary panels.

“I am expecting that the voters will recognize that the LAPD has a history of civilian oversight and that this is an opportunity to take that a step further,” he said.

Charter Amendment C, promoted by Mayor Eric Garcetti and Council President Herb Wesson, would rework the makeup of the Boards of Rights, the three-member panels that review employee terminations recommended by the police chief in major misconduct cases.

Supporters had portrayed the measure as a way to make the disciplinary process more fair to officers. Opponents called it a City Hall giveaway to a politically connected union.

Garcetti’s team began working behind the scenes with the union on changes to the disciplinary process two years ago. Advocacy groups that were locked out of those talks — including the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and Black Lives Matter — warned the measure would result in more lenient treatment toward officers.

“Everything about Charter Amendment C has been shady,” said Pete White, executive director of the Los Angeles Community Action Network, one of the groups campaigning against the measure. “The ball has been hidden from the general public since 2015. [The measure] was strategically timed to give the opposition the least amount of time possible to mobilize and respond.”

If approved, Charter Amendment C would give officers the option of having their disciplinary cases heard by three-person boards composed entirely of civilians. Under the current system, those panels — formally known as Boards of Rights — can be made up only of two high-ranking officers and one civilian.

The move to all-civilian panels had been long sought by the union, which put at least $839,000 into the campaign for Charter Amendment C. Every member of the City Council followed Wesson’s lead and endorsed the ballot proposal, as did at least two of Garcetti’s appointees on the Board of Police Commissioners.

Garcetti, for his part, said the LAPD’s Board of Police Commissioners — whose members are picked by the mayor — is already made up of civilians. He argued that civilians also play a powerful role on juries.

Charter Amendment C would represent one of the biggest changes to police disciplinary practices since 1992, when voters passed a measure adding civilians to the Boards of Rights. That measure, drafted in response to the police beating of Rodney King, was initially resisted by some police officers.

In recent years, officers began voicing concerns over the presence of commanding officers on those panels. They argued that high-level officers feel pressure to follow the chief’s recommendations in disciplinary cases, rendering the process unfair to those accused of misconduct.

Foes of Charter Amendment C have also complained about the Boards of Rights process, saying the disciplinary reviews are conducted in secret and don’t include civilians who are representative of the larger public. Nevertheless, they said Charter Amendment C is not the solution.

Opponents pointed to a city report, issued in January, that concluded that civilians have been more lenient than their sworn counterparts on the Boards of Rights. They criticized city leaders for sending the proposal to voters in a low-turnout election.

In many parts of the city, including South Los Angeles, Charter Amendment C was the only item on the ballot.

Charisma Johnson, a voter who lives in Echo Park, said she wrestled with her decision on Charter Amendment C. Johnson said she didn’t know if an all-civilian panel would do a better job than one that has includes two commanding officers. But she voted in favor because she wants “something to change.”

“If you vote no, nothing will happen,” she said.

Henry Weinstock, of Mount Washington, cast a ballot against Charter Amendment C, saying he feared the measure would allow officers to “choose who’s making the decision” on discipline.

“There ought to be one set of decision-makers,” he said. “A combination of police officers and civilians seems to be the fairest way to do it.”

Opponents of the measure were heavily outspent by the union-funded campaign. The union sent several campaign mailers to voters featuring endorsement messages from Garcetti, Wesson and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Opponents never managed to put an argument against Charter Amendment C on the ballot. High-profile critics of the proposal, including Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), went public with their opposition just before the election.

Times staff writer Emily Alpert Reyes contributed to this report.

david.zahniser@latimes.com

Twitter: @DavidZahniser

kate.mather@latimes.com

Twitter: @katemather