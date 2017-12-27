Tokyo-bound flight that unexpectedly returned to L.A. departs again — with Chrissy Teigen tweeting it all

A Tokyo-bound flight from Los Angeles that turned back due to a passenger mix-up departed again early Wednesday, according to online flight trackers.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the rerouted flight Tuesday, kept her Twitter followers entranced for hours after she recounted the incident in a series of tweets starting before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

All Nippon Airways Flight 175 departed Los Angeles International Airport about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and arrived back at LAX around 7:30 p.m.

But by early Wednesday morning, Teigen and her fellow passengers were back on board and headed for Tokyo.

It wasn’t initially clear why the plane turned around, said Lt. Adonis Cutchlow of the Los Angeles Airport Police.

There was no criminal or illegal activity on the plane, Cutchlow said. He referred further questions to All Nippon Airways, the airline operating the flight.

“All we know is that it was turned around,” Cutchlow said.

In a statement, All Nippon Airways said a mix-up between a passenger and the flight crew led to Tuesday’s abrupt turnaround.

“During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot. As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked,” the statement read. “ANA is researching the situation currently to determine how the passenger boarded the flight. ANA would like to express its apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience. We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so.”

The confusion occurred about four hours into the flight.

Teigen was on the flight with her husband, John Legend. Other passengers joined in their social media commentary.

The flight departed after 12:30 a.m. and was expected to arrive in Japan less than 12 hours later.

