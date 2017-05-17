City Council winners: Gil Cedillo, Monica Rodriguez, labor

Los Angeles voters picked seasoned political veterans in Tuesday’s election, reelecting City Councilman Gil Cedillo and backing Monica Rodriguez in races that saw a flood of outside spending by labor groups.

Cedillo trounced bike advocate Joe Bray-Ali, easily winning with 70.8% of the vote in his Pico-Union-to-Highland Park district seat, according to unofficial city results.

Rodriguez won 52.9% of the vote, beating Karo Torossian for the vacant San Fernando Valley District 7 seat, which includes Pacoima, Sylmar and Sunland-Tujunga.

Cedillo and Rodriguez were helped by labor spending in the election, and their respective wins confirm that the 15-member City Council — which has just one registered Republican — will remain dominated by progressive Democrats.

The Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, which represents about 600,000 workers, spent at least $325,000 helping Cedillo’s campaign in Tuesday’s election.

A powerful force at City Hall, the labor group has backed a new L.A. minimum wage, workers’ rights laws, and new construction and rail projects.

Federation head Rusty Hicks was one of several labor leaders seen celebrating Tuesday night at Cedillo’s election party in Chinatown, part of a crowd of community leaders, politicians and lobbyists who feasted on Nicaraguan food and danced until early Wednesday morning.

Others in the crowd included former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, now a candidate for California governor and onetime former organizer for the United Teachers of Los Angeles.

The councilman declared victory in his race early in the night, taking the stage to declare that voters had backed the candidate “who wants to bring people together.”

“These voters in the 1st District are smart," Cedillo told supporters. "They chose experience, they chose an incredible record.”

His opponent’s campaign fell apart amid revelations that Bray-Ali left comments on a website known for explicit material, costing him his high-profile endorsements and backing.

Bray-Ali apologized for his online comments, but also blamed the media and said his remarks were taken out of context.

Rodriguez, a former Board of Public Works commissioner, was backed by Mayor Eric Garcetti and at least seven City Council members and will fill the seat vacated by then-Councilman Felipe Fuentes, who resigned last year to take a lobbying position.

The City Council, a 15-member body, has just one other female representative, San Fernando Valley councilwoman Nury Martinez.

Rodriguez raised more than $305,650, nearly double the amount raised by Torossian, according to the latest fundraising filings.

She also benefited from more than $227,000 in outside spending in the runoff, with police union business groups helping her campaign.

An outside group led by Service Employees International Union Local 99, which represents bus drivers, childcare aides and other workers, also backed Rodriguez and Los Angeles Board of Education candidate Imelda Padilla.

The Mission Hills resident has a varied political background, having worked for former Mayor Richard Riordan and councilmen Richard Alarcon and Mike Hernandez.

Issues facing the council in the coming months include a proposal that would restrict Airbnb and other short-term rental companies and a plan to collect revenue from digital billboards.

Labor is seeing declining membership nationwide, but the “heartbeat of the labor movement is in Los Angeles,” said Raphael J. Sonenshein, executive director of the Edmund G. "Pat" Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State L.A.

“Labor spends very significantly in city elections and often in sync with the big endorsers,” Sonenshein said.

Tom Hogen-Esch, professor of politics at Cal State Northridge, said he saw little difference ideologically between Rodriguez and Torossian, a planning deputy to L.A. Councilman Paul Krekorian.

Voters could have chosen Rodriguez because she has more experience working at City Hall, he said.

Bray-Ali ran a surprisingly strong campaign, Hogen-Esch added, up until the point that his comments on the provocative website Voat were revealed by LAist.

“Bray-Ali had the momentum,” Hogen-Esch said. “But once the air is all out of the balloon, it’s really hard to go back.”

Bike the Vote steering committee member Michael MacDonald believes Bray-Ali’s downfall during the campaign was a lost opportunity to test a grass-roots candidate against a powerful incumbent with a large war chest.

Bike the Vote, which advocates for safer streets, endorsed Bray-Ali, but pulled that backing after learning about his online comments.

MacDonald questioned whether Cedillo will now “heed voters' concerns and work to make his office more responsive and collaborative on street safety and other issues that are important to District 1 residents.”

