Your guide to L.A.’s 14th City Council District race: De León vs. Jurado

The politics of L.A.’s 14th City Council District have been anything but dull.

Over the past 40 years, the Eastside district has been the backdrop for corruption probes, sexual harassment allegations and bare-knuckle campaigning. It has been represented by savvy political players, including former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and by Jose Huizar, who was sentenced to prison following his conviction in a sprawling bribery case.

The district’s lively political tradition continues this year, as City Councilmember Kevin de León — politically wounded by the 2022 audio leak scandal — faces a fierce challenge from tenant rights attorney Ysabel Jurado.

De León, a former state lawmaker, has been running as a champion of the district, someone with the skills and the work ethic to deliver on homelessness, housing, public safety and transportation.

Jurado, who came in first in the March 5 primary election, has portrayed De León as an ineffective, isolated figure. She says voters are eager to turn the page on the scandals that have buffeted the district for years.

If De León wins, it would be a remarkable comeback for a man who was shunned at City Hall just two years ago. If Jurado prevails, it would be yet another sign of the potent force of L.A.’s “super progressive” groups, who have ousted three incumbent council members in just four years — and are pushing hard for another victory.