He claims Pierce College restricted his free speech, and the Justice Department agrees

Kevin Shaw was handing out Spanish-language copies of the U.S. Constitution to fellow students at Pierce College one afternoon last fall when an administrator approached him.

He told Shaw that he needed to move to the campus free speech zone. Before he did so, the administrator said, he would need a permit. If Shaw didn’t comply, he was told, he’d be asked to leave the Woodland Hills campus.

Shaw later discovered the tiny so-called free speech zone: 616 square feet — or the equivalent of about three parking spaces — on the college’s sprawling 426-acre campus. He also learned that, even in the zone, he was allowed to distribute literature only between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.

This year, Shaw sued administrators, arguing that those policies severely restricted his free speech rights and violated the 1st Amendment.

“It’s entirely unfair. It’s arbitrarily applied to silence specific segments of the population,” said Shaw, 27, a self-described libertarian studying philosophy and political science.

Now the Department of Justice is backing him up in his lawsuit.

In a strongly worded brief on Tuesday, federal officials said the school’s policies amounted to an unconstitutional prior restraint that chilled free expression. The requirement that students give administrators their names and organizational affiliations before engaging in free speech “effectively bans all spontaneous speech,” the filing said.

“Free speech has come under attack on campuses across the country. Such failure is of grave concern because freedom of expression is ‘vital’ on campuses,” the department said.

A representative of the nine-campus Los Angeles Community College District, which includes Pierce, could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Attorneys representing the district have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

This marks the second time in recent weeks that the Justice Department has thrown support behind students challenging policies that limit campus free speech to designated areas, adding to the roiling national debate about how, where and when Americans should be able to express their views.

A student at Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville, Ga., filed a federal lawsuit last year, saying he was barred from distributing Christian literature near the school library and told to stay inside the school’s two designated “free speech zones.” Another student joined the case later. In a brief filed last month, the Justice Department said the students’ 1st and 14th Amendment rights had been violated.

That filing came soon after U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said in a speech at Georgetown University Law Center that the Justice Department would start intervening in court cases involving universities restricting free speech.

The university campus, Sessions said, once “a place of robust debate,” had become “an echo chamber of political correctness and homogenous thought, a shelter for fragile egos.

“Starting today, the Department of Justice will do its part in this struggle,” Sessions said last month. “We will enforce federal law, defend free speech and protect students’ free expression from whatever end of the political spectrum it may come.”

Shaw was doing homework Tuesday when a friend messaged him saying Sessions had mentioned him, by name, during the filing announcement.

He was stunned.

“I don’t know what helps and hurts in a court of law, but it feels good to know there’s support,” Shaw said. “It feels vindicating in some way to know that I’m not alone in the belief that this isn’t fair.”

Two weeks after his initial encounter with the campus administrator, Shaw spent several hours distributing materials, uninterrupted, outside the free speech area. Soon after, he said, a large protest against President Trump convened on campus, also outside the free speech area. Administrators stood by, he said, clapping and cheering.

“It just seems silly that we would silence some speech and allow others to go on uninhibited,” he said.

Since then, Shaw has scaled back his campus outreach. He said he doesn’t want to get in trouble.

“I can’t afford to get kicked off campus,” he said. “I have classes, I have tests... I’m here for a reason.”

