Deadly crash closes southbound 5 Freeway in Pacoima

All southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Pacoima were shut down Monday evening after a three-car crash that left two people dead, officials said.
The collision occurred near Osborne Street about 9 p.m. A man and a woman, both 30, were removed from one car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Two others, a 21-year-old woman in serious condition and an 85-year-old woman in fair condition, were taken to a hospital. A 65-year-old man who had non-life-threatening injuries was deciding if he wanted to be taken to a hospital.
It’s unclear what caused the crash. Witnesses reported that several vehicles swerved to avoid a white Nissan sedan that was blocking the No. 1 lane, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.
A Sigalert was issued for an unknown duration, the CHP said.
