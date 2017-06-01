1 killed in plane crash in hills northwest of Ventura

A person was killed Thursday after a plane crashed in the rugged hills northwest of Ventura, fire officials said.

The crash was reported just before noon near the 101 Freeway and Taylor Ranch, just west of Ventura, said Steve Swindle, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found the wrecked plane and a body amid a large field of debris, he said.

It is unclear if the victim was the pilot and if there were additional passengers.

Authorities were searching for a second aircraft that may have been involved, Swindle said.

Temporary flight restrictions were issued over the airspace as authorities searched for a second aircraft and investigated the crash.

