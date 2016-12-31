San Bernardino County deputy accused of having sex with teen in Explorer program

A 14-year veteran of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested and booked on suspicion of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a teenage girl participating in the department’s youth Explorer program, authorities said.

Deputy David Israel Ceballos, 34, was arrested Friday evening and his bail was set at $100,000. He is accused of unlawful intercourse and sexual penetration with a foreign object on a minor, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Authorities say Ceballos developed an “off-duty sexual relationship” with a 17-year-old girl who was a scout in the Explorer program. The department-run program is meant, in part, to educate youth who are interested in law enforcement careers.

The alleged victim, who authorities said is now 18, met Ceballos during an Explorer event in the middle of 2016. Ceballos had held the position of “Explorer coordinator” at the Fontana sheriff’s station, but investigators determined that the girl’s Explorer group had not been paired with that station.

“Sheriff’s detectives are actively conducting the criminal investigation,” the department said in its statement. “We are not aware of any other victims at this time. Once completed, the case will be submitted to the district attorney’s office for a filing review.”

Ceballos was placed on paid leave pending a separate administrative investigation, the sheriff’s department said. Other Explorer scouts had reported Ceballos’ conduct to a deputy serving as an Explorer advisor, initiating the investigation.

matt.stevens@latimes.com

Twitter: @ByMattStevens

ALSO

There's a proposal in Los Angeles to ban adults unaccompanied by a child from playgrounds in parks

Sheep rustled away from San Diego Nativity display

Riders stuck 130 feet in the air on malfunctioning ride at Knott's Berry Farm