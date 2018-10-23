Prosecutors ask to use film and DVD commentary as evidence in Robert Durst murder case

The prosecution’s request came during a preliminary hearing for Durst, who is charged with shooting his best friend Susan Berman in the back of the head inside her Benedict Canyon home in 2000. Prosecutors allege he killed her because of what she knew about his first wife’s disappearance in New York years earlier. Los Angeles prosecutors have argued that Durst killed his wife, Kathleen, in 1982. He has not been charged in New York, and her body has never been found.