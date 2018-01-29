Small plane lands on 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa; no one injured

A small plane made an emergency landing on the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa on Sunday evening after its engine failed, authorities said.
The Beech G33 was heading to John Wayne Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed on the freeway, said Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.
No one was injured in the incident, which was reported about 7:40 p.m. on northbound lanes just south of Del Mar Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The plane didn't hit any cars or cause any collisions on the roadway. Authorities closed three northbound freeway lanes. The FAA is investigating, Kenitzer said.
