Father of South Pasadena boy missing for two months is arrested on suspicion of murder

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives arrested the father of a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for more than two months on suspicion of murder.

The arrest comes after an extensive search for the boy that reached from Santa Barbara and South Pasadena down to Orange County. Officials have not said whether they found the boy’s remains or what evidence led to the arrest.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was taken into custody about 1 p.m. in Las Vegas by sheriff’s homicide detectives. He is being held in lieu of $10 million and is expected to be returned to Los Angeles County after extradition proceedings next week.

His son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., was last seen April 20 with his father, who was initially detained on suspicion of child endangerment and abduction but released for lack of evidence. Aramazd Andressian Sr. told investigators he took his son to the Lake Cachuma area in Santa Barbara County the day after the boy’s last sighting, but there have been no confirmed sightings of the child there.

Andressian Sr., who detectives have said has given “inconsistent” and “misleading” statements, has hired an attorney and refused to cooperate with investigators. He was found unconscious in a South Pasadena Park on April 22, the day he was supposed to return the boy to his ex-wife.

The missing child is described as a 55-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities have offered a $20,000 reward for information about his disappearance. Police have also searched South Pasadena Park and served search warrants at the boy’s grandmother’s Montebello home.

