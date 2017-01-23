Submachine gun, magazines, bulletproof vest stolen from FBI agent's car in Bay Area

An FBI agent’s submachine gun, magazines and bulletproof vest were stolen from a vehicle earlier this month in the Bay Area, the agency said Friday.

The FBI says it is now seeking assistance and information to help them find the agent’s stolen items.

Someone lifted a Heckler & Koch MP5 10mm, three magazines and the ballistic vest from the special agent’s vehicle between 6 p.m. Jan. 8 and 10 a.m. Jan. 9, according to the FBI. The theft occurred in one of these three cities: Concord, Orinda or Lafayette.

The FBI is working with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office to locate the items “in the interest of public safety,” the agency said in a statement.

The FBI declined to release additional details about the theft.

FBI spokesman Prentice Danner said the agency is “continuing to conduct an internal investigation into the circumstances in which the weapon went missing.”

This isn’t the first time the FBI’s San Francisco office has found itself looking for one of its stolen guns.

In May, an FBI agent reported his .40-caliber Glock 27, badge and credentials were stolen from his vehicle while he was visiting San Francisco with his family. The Glock was his personal handgun. The FBI later located the weapon in a San Francisco home. One person at the home was arrested in connection with the stolen weapon, authorities said.

In July 2015, a weapon that had been stolen from a Bureau of Land Management agent's car in downtown San Francisco was used in the shooting death of Kate Steinle days later. Steinle, 32, was shot and killed on July 1, 2015, while walking with her father on San Francisco's Embarcadero.

Accused shooter Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez said he found a gun wrapped in a T-shirt and accidentally fired at Steinle.

Anyone with details about the stolen items is urged to call the FBI’s San Francisco office at (415) 553-7400 or leave a tip.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.

ALSO

Bacon strips and broken windows at Davis Islamic Center investigated as hate crime

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing gun stolen from Huntington Beach police

No bullets or body counts: How ‘Insecure’ creator Issa Rae is portraying the sexy side of South L.A.