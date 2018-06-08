FBI offers $25,000 reward for suspect sought in armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a 46-year-old man wanted in connection with multiple armed sexual assaults across Los Angeles, officials said Friday.
Greg Alyn Carlson, a native of Washington, D.C., fled across the country to South Carolina after he was arrested in September 2017 by Los Angeles police on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, according to a statement released by the FBI. He has been charged with one count of assault with intent to commit rape and with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, the FBI said.
Carlson posted bond weeks after his arrest and traveled to a family home in Mount Pleasant, S.C., authorities said. He then left that area with a “significant amount” of cash, a stolen handgun and a rental car, according to the FBI.
“Carlson has indicated that he will not return to Los Angeles to face prosecution,” the FBI said in its statement.
The 46-year-old was considered a suspect in multiple sexual assaults in Los Angeles, the FBI said.
Police spotted Carlson in Hoover, Ala., in November last year, where he led local officers on an “erratic, high-speed pursuit” that was eventually called off due to the potential danger to the public.
He was also seen in Jacksonville and Daytona Beach, Fla., roughly one week later. The FBI described Carlson as “armed and extremely dangerous.”
Carlson is white, 5 feet 11, weighs about 170 pounds and may be driving a stolen white, four-door, 2017 Hyundai Accent with South Carolina license plate NKI-770.
He also once resided in Santa Monica, though investigators did not say if they believed he might travel back to the area.
Anyone with information about Carlson’s location should contact the FBI’s Los Angeles field office at (888) 226-8443.