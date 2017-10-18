Free legal help hot line established for fire victims

A group of legal organizations has established a free hot line to help fire victims navigate disaster-related challenges.

Victims of fires anywhere in California may call (415) 575-3120 with questions about landlord-tenant issues; life, medical and property insurance; emergency aid applications; home repair contracts; mortgage foreclosure concerns and replacement of important legal documents.

Lawyers from a variety of legal groups, including the State Bar of California, are providing the free service and also offering help in Spanish and Chinese.

In addition to the main state bar hot line, Napa County residents may contact the Bay Area Legal Aid’s Legal Advice hot line at (800) 551-5554. The Healthcare Consumer Center also has established a number, (855) 693-7285, for residents of both Napa and Sonoma counties with concerns about medical and prescription coverage.

Other information can be found on the website of the State Bar of California.

maura.dolan@latimes.com

Twitter: @mauradolan