Shooting at Fresno County Jail wounds 2 sheriff's employees; suspect is in custody

Two employees of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department were shot and injured Saturday morning in an incident at the Fresno County Jail, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said it got a report at 8:39 a.m. that an active shooter was in the main lobby of the jail at 1225 M St.

Two employees were injured and taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s officials. One suspect was taken into custody.

The condition of the two shooting victims was unknown, and the incident was under investigation Saturday morning. Police tape encircled the entire city block surrounding the jail, the Fresno Bee reported.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said more details would be released during the day. Its spokesman, Tony Botti, could not immediately be reached Saturday morning for comment.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter at @LATimesEmily