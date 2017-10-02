L.A. sues federal government over threats to withhold funds

The city of Los Angeles has sued the U.S. Department of Justice over threats to withhold funding because of Los Angeles’ immigration policies.

Filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the lawsuit alleges that the Justice Department’s decision to place new immigration enforcement-related terms on federal funding is unconstitutional.

At issue are two programs that provide millions of dollars to fund criminal justice and policing efforts in Los Angeles. The lawsuit asks the court to stop the government from putting conditions on grants that are part of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant and the Community Oriented Policing Services programs.

Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest action by Feuer against the Trump administration over the targeting of so-called sanctuary cities.

Feuer also sought to join a lawsuit in August brought by San Francisco officials against the Trump administration. It alleges that federal threats to withhold funding from sanctuary cities are unconstitutional and violate the rights of residents.

However, a San Francisco court asked L.A. to refile its lawsuit in Los Angeles. That action now is part of the broader suit filed Friday by the city.

Under President Trump, the federal government has repeatedly sought to tie policing and anti-crime grants to immigration enforcement.

U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions announced in July that police agencies that seek federal funding will have to first demonstrate that they are willing to help immigration officials identify and detain people in local jails who are suspected of being in the country illegally.

L.A.’s lawsuit says the Department of Justice “puts the city of Los Angeles — and other state and local government entities — to an untenable choice: Commit to participating in federal civil immigration investigation and enforcement efforts, or sacrifice funds for public safety and community policing.”

dakota.smith@latimes.com

Twitter: @dakotacdsmith