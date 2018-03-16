2 children, 2 adults found dead in van in Garden Grove parking lot

Investigators were working Friday to determine what caused the deaths of four people — including two children — whose bodies were found in a vehicle in a Garden Grove CVS parking lot.
Officers were sent to 12031 Brookhurst Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot, authorities said. A woman had walked past a white Honda van and noticed a foul smell coming from it, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.
When officers arrived, officials said, they found the van's windows covered with blankets and a sunscreen. Four victims — a man, a woman, a boy and a girl — were inside and the children appeared to be under the age of 4, police said.
The victims did not appear to have suffered any noticeable trauma and the cause of death has not yet been determined, authorities said.
The woman who discovered the victims said she had seen the van in the parking lot for several days and thought the family inside might have been homeless, police said.
Homicide detectives along with investigators from the Orange County Sheriff's Department's coroner's office are investigating the case. Autopsies have not yet been scheduled and the victims have not been identified, the coroner's office said Friday.
Anyone with additional information on the victims is asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department at 714-741-5704.
