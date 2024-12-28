Mystery surrounds shooting death of beloved Altadena couple

One week after an Altadena couple — married for more than 30 years and beloved in their neighborhood — was found slain in their home, friends and family held a candlelight vigil in their honor Friday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said the couple, later identified as Beverly Harmon, 58, and Wendell Harmon, 62, were found dead Dec. 20, after loved ones called for a welfare check.

But beyond that, officials have released little information, except to say that homicide investigators were taking over a shooting investigation. KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the coroner found that both died from “multiple gunshot wounds and ‘other significant conditions.’ ”

