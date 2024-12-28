Advertisement
California

Mystery surrounds shooting death of beloved Altadena couple

By Jessica GarrisonStaff Writer 
Share via

One week after an Altadena couple — married for more than 30 years and beloved in their neighborhood — was found slain in their home, friends and family held a candlelight vigil in their honor Friday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said the couple, later identified as Beverly Harmon, 58, and Wendell Harmon, 62, were found dead Dec. 20, after loved ones called for a welfare check.

But beyond that, officials have released little information, except to say that homicide investigators were taking over a shooting investigation. KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the coroner found that both died from “multiple gunshot wounds and ‘other significant conditions.’ ”

Advertisement

“They both were loved in the community,” Wendell Harmon’s brother, Kenneth Harmon, told KCAL-TV on Friday, standing at the home amid votive candles and photos of the couple through the years. The station also reported that authorities have been “unusually quiet” about the case, “not releasing basic information.”

More to Read

California
Jessica Garrison

Jessica Garrison writes about Northern California for the Los Angeles Times. She has previously covered Los Angeles City Hall, courts, education and the environment. As a reporter, her work has won a National Magazine Award for Public Service, among other honors. Work she has edited has won a George Polk Award and was a finalist for a Goldsmith Prize. Her book, “The Devil’s Harvest,” told the story of a contract killer who stalked Central Valley farm towns for years while authorities failed to bring him to justice. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement