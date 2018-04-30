Retired police chief 'embarrassed' to learn he worked with Golden State Killer suspect

Former police officers who worked with the man accused of being the Golden State Killer said nothing about their co-worker’s behavior would have led them to believe he was the man who terrorized California for a decade.

In interviews with KTXL, a former Auburn police chief and corporal with the Exeter Police Department said it was hard to believe that their onetime colleague, Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., was suspected of being the serial killer authorities say is responsible for at least 12 slayings, 46 rapes and more than 100 burglaries between 1974 and 1986.

“I feel personally embarrassed,” said Nick Willick, the former chief of the Auburn Police Department, who fired DeAngelo in 1979 after he was caught shoplifting. “It’s a black eye not just on my department but law enforcement.”

After a decades-long manhunt for a suspect, authorities last week arrested 72-year-old DeAngelo at his Citrus Heights home in Sacramento County. Investigators say DNA from one of the crime scenes matched DeAngelo’s.

Authorities had long believed that the suspect, also known as the Visalia Ransacker and the East Area Rapist, had experience in the military or law enforcement because of the meticulous planning and execution of his crimes and repeated escapes.

DeAngelo was an Exeter police officer in the mid-’70s before he moved to the Auburn Police Department.

“He was just one of the guys,” retired Exeter Cpl. Farrel Ward told KTXL. “He was vicious, huh? I’d never believe that.”

Authorities said that DeAngelo’s crimes graduated from burglaries to rapes and, eventually, murder. The string of attacks lasted a dozen years, spanned 10 counties and kept entire communities braced in fear.

DeAngelo was fired from the Auburn Police Department in 1979 after he was caught shoplifting dog repellent and a hammer.

“He violated the trust of the people and it was clear from our investigation he’d committed a theft and there’s no room in law enforcement for someone who steals,” Willick said.

Willick said that at the time, the items DeAngelo stole didn’t seem all that unusual.

“Law enforcement would carry dog repellent too because, like a mailman, officers go to doors and dogs chase after them. So it wasn’t anything that sent up a red flag,” the former police chief said.

DeAngelo made his first court appearance last week in Sacramento County. He’s charged with eight murders in three counties but could face additional charges in the future.

CAPTION The law came for Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. after 40 years of hunting. U.S. immigration officers work under a cardinal rule: Keep your hands off Americans but they repeatedly target U.S. citizens for deportation by mistake. The city launched the boycott eight years ago to protest a law targeting illegal immigration. Dr. Ronny Jackson, White House physician since 2006, faces a slew of accusations compiled by Democrats. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly voted in favor of President Trump's nominee. The book has sold twice as many copies as Hillary Clinton's "What Happened" in its first week in print. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband Prince William and the fifth in line to the British throne. The law came for Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. after 40 years of hunting. U.S. immigration officers work under a cardinal rule: Keep your hands off Americans but they repeatedly target U.S. citizens for deportation by mistake. The city launched the boycott eight years ago to protest a law targeting illegal immigration. Dr. Ronny Jackson, White House physician since 2006, faces a slew of accusations compiled by Democrats. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly voted in favor of President Trump's nominee. The book has sold twice as many copies as Hillary Clinton's "What Happened" in its first week in print. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband Prince William and the fifth in line to the British throne. CAPTION The law came for Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. after 40 years of hunting. U.S. immigration officers work under a cardinal rule: Keep your hands off Americans but they repeatedly target U.S. citizens for deportation by mistake. The city launched the boycott eight years ago to protest a law targeting illegal immigration. Dr. Ronny Jackson, White House physician since 2006, faces a slew of accusations compiled by Democrats. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly voted in favor of President Trump's nominee. The book has sold twice as many copies as Hillary Clinton's "What Happened" in its first week in print. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband Prince William and the fifth in line to the British throne. The law came for Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. after 40 years of hunting. U.S. immigration officers work under a cardinal rule: Keep your hands off Americans but they repeatedly target U.S. citizens for deportation by mistake. The city launched the boycott eight years ago to protest a law targeting illegal immigration. Dr. Ronny Jackson, White House physician since 2006, faces a slew of accusations compiled by Democrats. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly voted in favor of President Trump's nominee. The book has sold twice as many copies as Hillary Clinton's "What Happened" in its first week in print. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband Prince William and the fifth in line to the British throne. CAPTION U.S. immigration officers work under a cardinal rule: Keep your hands off Americans but they repeatedly target U.S. citizens for deportation by mistake U.S. immigration officers work under a cardinal rule: Keep your hands off Americans but they repeatedly target U.S. citizens for deportation by mistake CAPTION The law came for Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. after 40 years of hunting The law came for Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. after 40 years of hunting CAPTION Tom Holland, star of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' surprises the crowd at the Marvel movie marathon at the El Capitan theater. Tom Holland, star of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' surprises the crowd at the Marvel movie marathon at the El Capitan theater. CAPTION Almost 29 hours after it began, the Marvel movie marathon at the El Capitan theater reaches its final film: 'Avengers: Infinity War.' Almost 29 hours after it began, the Marvel movie marathon at the El Capitan theater reaches its final film: 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.