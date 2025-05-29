Advertisement
California

Moorpark school district driver arrested on suspicion of DUI while transporting students

A Moorpark Unified School District bus.
A driver for the Moorpark Unified School District has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a concerned parent reportedly smelled alcohol on him and notified authorities.
(Moorpark Unified School District)
By Kaitlyn Huamani 

A Moorpark school van driver was arrested on the job Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to authorities.

The driver, who operated a small van for the Moorpark Unified School District, was picking up a student Wednesday morning when the child’s parent reportedly smelled alcohol on the driver, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

The parent promptly called the school district, which notified the Moorpark Police Department. A statement from Supt. Kelli Hays said the district’s transportation dispatch instructed the driver to pull over and stop the van immediately after receiving the report.

The students on the van were transferred to a backup van and safely arrived at school on time, and their parents were contacted shortly after the police investigation concluded, the superintendent said.

Deputy K’Lynn Jackson, the school district’s resource officer, confirmed to The Times on Thursday that police conducted a field sobriety test, including a breathalyzer check, but she was not authorized to share the results.

The driver, 39-year-old Jason Watson of Moorpark, was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Jail.

In a written statement to The Times on Thursday, Hays commended the parent who made the initial report and the Moorpark Police Department.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” Hays’ statement continued. “MUSD’s Transportation Department maintains a strong safety record and requires all drivers to complete extensive background checks and training. In addition, all drivers are subject to strict federal drug and alcohol regulations, including pre-employment screening and random drug and alcohol testing throughout the year.”

CaliforniaBreaking NewsEducation
