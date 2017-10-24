Brush fire shuts down 118 Freeway in Granada Hills

A brush fire shut down part of the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills during the Tuesday morning commute, snarling traffic as firefighters worked to douse the blaze.

The fire was burning near Hayvenhurst Avenue along the freeway’s westbound lanes, with reports of 30-foot flames shooting above the sound wall, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No homes were threatened, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The half-acre fire, reported shortly before 8 a.m., was one of two that burned near the freeway in the area Tuesday morning, the LAFD said. The other, on the south side of the 118 Freeway, “has been handled.”

Television footage showed scores of cars stopped on the westbound lanes of the freeway as the flames burned and smoke spilled over the road.

