Actress Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, assault on sheriff's deputy

Actress Heather Locklear was arrested at her Thousand Oaks home Sunday night on suspicion of domestic battery and assault of a peace officer, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were called to Locklear's house at 9:42 p.m. in response to a domestic incident involving the 56-year-old actress' boyfriend, said sheriff's Sgt. Eric Buschow. Authorities did not identify her boyfriend.
"She was extremely hostile and uncooperative and at one point became combative with the deputies" and impeded their investigation, Buschow said.
Additional deputies were called to the scene after Locklear started trying to fight with the law enforcement officers, he said. She physically resisted arrest, and deputies struggled to get her into a patrol car.
Locklear was arrested at 10:27 p.m. on suspicion of one felony count of domestic battery. For a felony charge to arise, there must be physical evidence of an altercation or a complaint of pain, Buschow said.
She also was booked on suspicion of three misdemeanor counts of battery of a peace officer.
Locklear "claimed an injury prior to our arrival" and was taken to a hospital before she was taken to the Ventura County Jail in Ventura. She had been released by Monday morning, according to county inmate records.
Buschow said she posted $20,000 bail.
The actress' longtime publicist, Cece Yorke, said in an email to The Times on Monday that she was "on hiatus with Heather."
Locklear, who is best known for such television shows as "Melrose Place" and "Spin City," was arrested by the California Highway Patrol in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. She was seen acting bizarrely in a Montecito parking lot — driving back and forth over a pair of sunglasses and revving her engine — before driving away and stopping her car in the street.
A CHP officer found Locklear's car parked on State Route 192, partially blocking a lane, with her disoriented behind the wheel. The DUI charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Twitter: @haileybranson
UPDATES:
1:20 p.m.: This article was updated with a response from Locklear's longtime publicist.
9:00 a.m.: This article was updated with information from Sgt. Eric Buschow.
This article was originally published at 7:50 a.m.