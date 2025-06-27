Ex-Salesian standout Deommodore Lenoir, now with 49ers, arrested for resisting peace officer

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir was arrested Thursday afternoon in South Los Angeles. He was charged with delaying and resisting a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

Another man, apparently a companion of Lenoir’s, was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, which is a felony.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the 4500 block of South Wilton Place. Officers spotted 25-year-old Marcus Cunningham “frantically reaching” into a gray Cadillac Escalade. He then “locked the vehicle and walked away, appearing to conceal contraband.”

Cunningham threw the keys behind a gate when approached by officers, the LAPD told The Times via email, then “Lenoir retrieved the keys, refused to give them back, and passed them to an unknown male who fled.”

After additional officers located the keys on a nearby porch, the police opened the car and found “a loaded semi-automatic firearm in the center compartment, a loaded Glock in an open compartment and narcotics,” the LAPD said.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff Department’s inmate information center, Lenoir was released on his own recognizance at 1:18 a.m. Friday and is due to appear in L.A. Superior Court on July 25. No release or court information was available for Cunningham.

The 49ers released a statement Friday saying that they’re aware of the matter and “are in the process of gathering further information.”

Lenoir, a former standout at Los Angeles Salesian High who played four seasons at Oregon, was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He signed a five-year, $88-million contract extension before the 2024 season.