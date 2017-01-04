Crews search Port of Los Angeles for downed helicopter; cruise ship passenger reported crash

The U.S. Coast Guard and local firefighters were scouring the water around the Port of Los Angeles in search of a helicopter that was seen crashing late Wednesday.

The downed helicopter was reported about 5:45 p.m. by a passenger aboard a cruise ship that was departing the harbor, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrea Anderson.

Several other people in the area called 911 notifying dispatchers of the aircraft, which was believed to have crashed near the Angels Gate Lighthouse. The lighthouse sits at the end of the breakwater that juts out from Cabrillo Beach.

Authorities believe the helicopter is a black Robinson R-22 that took off from Zamperini Field in Torrance and had two people aboard, Anderson said. The helicopter was registered to Torrance-based JJ Helicopters Inc., which provides tours. Anderson said the flight was for an aerial photo shoot.

The Coast Guard has deployed a helicopter and boat crews to search the area but they have not found debris or passengers in the water, Anderson said.

By 8:30 p.m., several law enforcement agencies, including Long Beach, L.A. and the port’s dedicated police force, were cooperating to develop a strategy for continuing the search, said Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the L.A. Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard closed the Port of L.A. to all ship traffic while the search continued.

