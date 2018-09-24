Violent home invasion robbery in Hollywood Hills leaves one resident with a head injury

Police are searching for three men suspected in a home invasion robbery early Monday in Hollywood Hills that left one resident with a head injury.
Los Angeles police received a call at 4:23 a.m. from residents who said three men armed with guns robbed them inside their home in the 3300 block of Oak Glen Drive.
One of the suspects hit a resident on the head with a handgun, police said. It is not clear what was stolen from the home.
The men, who were all wearing dark clothing, fled in an unknown vehicle.
NBC4 reported that the break-in occurred about midnight and residents were tied up for roughly four hours before they were able to call police.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood detectives at (818) 754-8301.