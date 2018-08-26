Duncan Hunter and his wife have dismayed some wounded warriors. Others withhold judgment

“We at Rivers of Recovery are saddened to learn of the indictment against Congressman Hunter and his wife, and were unaware of pending charges in advance of our annual fishing trip with wounded combat veterans in San Diego,” Chairman Jeffery Weekly said by email. “While we cannot and will not comment on the indictment itself, we remain deeply thankful for the unwavering support the congressman has provided our programs, and most important, the veterans we proudly continue to serve.”