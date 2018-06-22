Civic leader John Mack, a prominent voice on Los Angeles police reform, dies at 81

During his nearly 36 years at the head of the Los Angeles Urban League, the L.A. affiliate of one of the nation's oldest and most influential civil rights organizations, Mack saw the city through all kind of changes: the election of a black mayor, growth in the number of African Americans in key and influential positions, the renaissance of the Crenshaw district, development in South L.A., a burgeoning black-Latino political coalition -- as well as escalating tensions between Latinos and African Americans over jobs and at schools, and even for gang turf.