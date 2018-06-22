Civic leader John Mack, a prominent voice on Los Angeles police reform, dies at 81

Civic leader John Mack, one of the most powerful voices on Los Angeles police reform, has died. He was 81.
Mack, former president of the Los Angeles Urban League who served on the city’s Police Commission from 2005 to 2013, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday night after a long battle with cancer, according to family and friends.
Mack remained influential in LAPD matters even after his departure from the commission. Last month, after Mayor Eric Garcetti had finished three rounds of interviews with the three finalists under consideration for police chief, Mack called the mayor to urge him to hire Michel Moore as the replacement for Charlie Beck.
During a 30-minute conversation, Mack emphasized to the mayor that Moore had a strong background in community policing, particularly in the San Fernando Valley, and was strong on reform — specifically the effort to eradicate brutality and racism within the LAPD.
“As I laid out my argument for Mike Moore, there was no pushback” from Garcetti, Mack told The Times earlier this month. “He did not disagree, which let me to believe we were all on the same page.”
Garcetti chose Moore for the job on June 4.
"John Mack’s wisdom, integrity, and kindness helped transform Los Angeles,” Garcetti said in a statement Friday. “As a civil rights warrior, police commission president, and ally to all who love freedom and fairness, John made history with a fierce determination to pursue justice, an unshakable commitment to equality, and an unbreakable bond with the community he worked tirelessly to uplift every day of his remarkable life.”
Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff tweeted: “So much that so urgently needs doing in Los Angeles and America today needed John Mack to weigh in. He will now do it from heaven. Rest In Peace Sir.”
During his nearly 36 years at the head of the Los Angeles Urban League, the L.A. affiliate of one of the nation's oldest and most influential civil rights organizations, Mack saw the city through all kind of changes: the election of a black mayor, growth in the number of African Americans in key and influential positions, the renaissance of the Crenshaw district, development in South L.A., a burgeoning black-Latino political coalition -- as well as escalating tensions between Latinos and African Americans over jobs and at schools, and even for gang turf.
“John Mack is a giant” in South L.A. whose work improved the lives of countless black and brown people in the city, said Aurea Montes-Rodriguez, executive vice president of the South L.A. nonprofit advocacy group Community Coalition.
“He really understood that it was important to build a healthy community but that it was important to build political power, that we had to engage the LAPD, otherwise we wouldn’t be able to improve police-community relations,” Montes-Rodriguez said.
Indeed, Mack was a presence in many of the moments that define L.A.’s recent history: famously leading then-President George H.W. Bush on a tour after the 1992 Los Angeles riots, a photo-op seen round the world; calling for the resignation of then-Police Chief Daryl F. Gates; showing Britain’s Prince Charles the Los Angeles Urban League Automotive Training Center on Crenshaw Boulevard; hosting his friend Mayor-elect Antonio Villaraigosa, who held his first post-victory press conference at that same center, a partnership between the league and Toyota that resulted from the riots.
His impact was also personal for many: Through the Urban League he offered services for some of L.A.’s most disenfranchised citizens, including Montes-Rodriguez’s brother, who dropped out of high school but participated in an Urban League job training program.
“He helped so many young men like my brother find a way,” Montes-Rodriguez said.
In recent years, after Mack had retired from the police commission and the Urban League’s leadership, he still remained engaged in the city. He often visited Community Coalition to support the group’s activism and answer strategy questions, she said.
Not long after he left the Police Commission, Mack was chosen by Garcetti to serve on the nine-member City Planning Commission, which weighs in on large-scale real estate development. In that role, Mack “pushed hard to make sure the maximum amount of affordable housing was in every project,” said former planning commissioner Richard Katz, who sat next to Mack during his time on the panel.
Mack regularly voiced frustration that the commission could not do more to ensure that workers on L.A.’s real estate projects were well paid and treated fairly, Katz said.
“John was all about making L.A. the kind of city where everybody had a shot,” Katz added.
