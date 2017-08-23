Counter-protester who allegedly 'sucker-punched' Trump supporter at O.C. rally tried to flee state, police say

A 20-year-old Ohio man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of battery after he allegedly “sucker-punched” a Trump supporter at an anti-illegal immigration rally in Laguna Beach on Sunday, police said.

Richard Losey was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery with a hate-crime enhancement, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Police said R.C. Maxwell was “peacefully” speaking with a group of people at Main Beach Park when the counter-protester punched him.

Maxwell, a black Trump supporter, told The Times he went to speak with counter-protesters “trying to find commonalities” and was explaining his views when he was attacked. He said he was also pepper-sprayed and choked.

The confrontation was captured on video that was posted to social media.

In the video, Maxwell is surrounded by a crowd of counter-protesters, some with bandanas covering their faces.

“There is a problem with illegal immigration, I speak out against that, that doesn’t make me a Nazi,” Maxwell says.

“You’re a traitor!” someone shouts over him.

“People want you in chains, dude,” another voice says.

“If you want to keep the peace, you should leave," someone says.

Shortly after, Maxwell is knocked to the ground.

Courtesy Laguna Beach Police Department Richard Losey. Richard Losey. (Courtesy Laguna Beach Police Department)

Police said Losey fled the scene before officers arrived in the area.

The “America First!” rally was billed as a vigil for victims of crimes committed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally. A police spokesman estimated the crowd of protesters and counter-protesters grew to about 2,500, with only a few dozen there for the anti-illegal immigration rally.

The two sides were separated by the boardwalk and a team of police officers in riot gear and on horseback.

The rally was organized in the wake of violent clashes that broke out at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., where one woman was killed and more than a dozen injured when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters.

“In the aftermath of Charlottesville, people are emboldened to take a stand for what they deem as xenophobic or racist ideologies, but I think it’s gone too far,” Maxwell said. “Now it’s resulting in violence — no one on the left is condemning this.”

He said he alerted authorities that night and reported the incident to Laguna Beach police the following day. Police identified the suspect as Losey, of Lancaster, Ohio.

Detectives arrested Losey on Tuesday as he was trying to buy a bus pass to Ohio in what they believe was an attempt to “flee the state to avoid criminal prosecution,” police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Laguna Beach police at (949) 497-0701.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek