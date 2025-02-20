Teen charged with attempted murder in stabbing during L.A. immigration protests

Prosecutors say a teenager was stabbed during a fight that broke out at a protest of President Trump’s immigration policies outside city hall in Los Angeles on Feb. 7.

A 14-year-old faces attempted murder charges in the stabbing of another teenager during protests earlier this month in downtown L.A. against President Trump’s planned mass deportation efforts, prosecutors said Thursday.

The defendant, who was not identified, pleaded not guilty at a Tuesday arraignment and is due back in court next month, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Authorities said the stabbing happened after a fight broke out in the 200 block of Spring Street around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, during the sixth straight day of protests throughout downtown L.A. in opposition to Trump’s plan to deport millions of people in the U.S. illegally. Police previously said the victim, identified only as a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition.

A Los Angeles police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for an update on the victim’s condition or a question about what started the fight.

“Violence has no place in our public spaces.” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “We understand that people have the right to express their views, but this right must be exercised with respect for others’ safety and well-being. Our support is with the victim and their family as they navigate this difficult time and begin the recovery process.”

Thousands flocked downtown earlier this month, marching and briefly shutting down a stretch of the 101 Freeway in protest of Trump’s aggressive immigration policies. There are approximately 15 million immigrants without proper documentation in the U.S., with 2 million estimated to reside in California.

While Hochman said he would seek to prosecute more juveniles as adults while running for office last year, teens under the age of 16 must remain in juvenile court under California law.

The 14-year-old is being represented by the L.A. County public defender’s office. A spokeswoman could not immediately provide a comment.