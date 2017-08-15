Commission to decide whether LAPD was justified in South L.A. shooting that killed 18-year-old

Los Angeles police commissioners will decide Tuesday whether police were justified in fatally shooting Carnell Snell Jr. last year in South L.A., a killing that prompted protests and the rare public release of video evidence by the LAPD.

The death of a black 18-year-old struck a chord in South L.A. during a year when police shootings of African American men deepened mistrust in a neighborhood where some residents were already wary of the LAPD. After Snell was shot, angry activists and residents flocked to the scene, decrying the police and dismissing the LAPD’s account that Snell was carrying a gun.

The outcry led Police Chief Charlie Beck to share video footage captured shortly before the shooting as Snell ran from officers. The recording showed the 18-year-old holding what appears to be a gun.

Beck told reporters that officers were working near 108th Street and Western Avenue on Oct. 1 when they spotted a light blue Nissan that had paper plates. The plates didn’t match the year of the car, Beck said, causing officers to think it may have been stolen.

As the officers watched the vehicle, Snell, sitting in the back seat, looked toward them, then ducked “as if to hide from them,” Beck said.

The officers started to follow the car, which slowed, Beck said. As officers activated their lights and sirens, he said, the car slowed more and Snell got out, “holding his waistband as if he was supporting something.”

Thinking Snell was holding a gun, the officers chased him, Beck said. At some point during the 200- to 300-yard pursuit, the chief said, the officers saw Snell pull out a gun and hold it in his left hand.

Police chased Snell to an area between two houses with a closed metal gate that had “somewhat-transparent” mesh, Beck said. Snell, the chief said, turned with the gun in his hand.

Officers felt Snell was an “imminent threat,” Beck said, and one fired three shots. Snell hopped the fence and again turned toward the officers, Beck said, still holding the gun. Police fired again.

Snell died at the scene.

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather

ALSO

Mayor vows review after white Ohio officer punches black driver

Son suspected of fatally stabbing his mother and injuring her boyfriend in Fullerton

2 dead in shooting at Arts District apartment building in North Hollywood

Homicide detectives probe man's overdose death at the home of prominent L.A. Democratic donor Ed Buck