L.A. Police Commission to hold hearing on homelessness and what the LAPD and other agencies are doing to help

Los Angeles police commissioners will focus their attention on homelessness Tuesday in a special meeting at City Hall, asking the Police Department and other agencies how they’re trying to provide housing and other resources to a population that’s spread across the city.

The 9 a.m. hearing marks the second time in recent months that the Police Commission is dedicating one of its weekly meetings to a single topic, moving from the panel’s regular space at L.A. Police Department headquarters to City Hall and asking others outside the department to weigh in. Last fall, the board held a similar meeting to discuss racial profiling.

As city and county officials intensified their efforts to help those living in tents, cars and shelters in all corners of Los Angeles, the police followed suit.

The LAPD put a high-ranking officer in charge of the department’s homeless efforts. It expanded its Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement initiative, which pairs officers with outreach workers and sanitation employees to identify encampments and help people find permanent housing. And last summer, the Police Commission approved a new policy directing officers to treat people who are homeless with “compassion and empathy.”

Interactions between police and homeless Angelenos have long been scrutinized. Critics often accuse officers of unfairly sweeping through encampments to tear down tents, seize belongings and hand out tickets or arrest those who don’t comply. The sweeps have resulted in a series of lawsuits filed against the city, with courts frequently siding with the homeless and rejecting the city’s actions to clean up sidewalks.

That criticism has flared in recent years after deadly encounters between police and homeless residents, including the fatal 2015 shootings of a man living on skid row and another who was staying near the Venice boardwalk. Homeless advocates also frequently cite a mentally ill homeless man who fell to his death from a downtown rooftop in 2014 after an officer used a Taser on him.

Still, others credit police tactics with reducing crime and blight in some parts of downtown L.A. — the epicenter of the city’s homeless population — over the last decade. Some downtown residents and businesses say the police need to step in to make sidewalks passable and deal with drug dealing and other crimes within the homeless community.

