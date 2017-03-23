Should video from LAPD body cameras be released after a police shooting? If so, when? Police Commission wants to know

The Los Angeles Police Commission on Thursday launched its latest effort to answer one of the biggest questions facing law enforcement today, one that has increasingly tested the LAPD and other agencies as video consistently inspires fresh scrutiny of policing: When should footage from police body cameras be released?

Beginning Thursday, the civilian board that oversees the LAPD is asking residents for their answers to that question. The Police Commission is starting a roughly six-week effort to collect public feedback its members will consider before adopting a new policy governing when the LAPD will release video after a “critical incident,” such as a shooting by police.

Currently, the LAPD generally does not release video — whether it’s from officers’ body cameras, cameras in their patrol cars or other footage collected during the investigation — unless required in court. In recent months, however, police commissioners have said they believe it’s time to revisit that stance.

“This is probably the most significant issue around the use of body cameras,” said Matt Johnson, the president of the Police Commission, at a news conference Thursday. “It’s our mission to get this policy right.”

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck has expressed concerns about releasing the footage, saying he wants to protect victims’ privacy and the integrity of criminal or civil cases. But he, like other police chiefs across the country, has been pressured to reconsider, particularly after high-profile shootings by officers.

In a rare move last fall, Beck released footage captured by a surveillance camera that showed 18-year-old Carnell Snell Jr. holding a gun moments before he was fatally shot by police in South L.A. Beck said he acted out of concern for public safety as well as to correct statements by some who knew Snell and insisted the teen wasn't carrying a gun.

“I think that all of our thinking has evolved,” Beck said Thursday. “I’m still reluctant to release all video, all the time. I don’t think that’s in anybody’s best interest. But I think in high-profile incidents, we have to recognize that the intense crush of public interest needs an outlet.”

But, the chief cautioned, the policy ultimately adopted by the commission would be “very much a balancing act of competing interests.

“Probably nobody will get exactly what it is they think should be the perfect policy,” he said. “Everybody has a different opinion on this.”

The commission brought in the Policing Project, a nonprofit based at the New York University School of Law, to help. Barry Friedman, the director of the project, said his group had assisted police in Camden, N.J., and New York with similar efforts related to body cameras.

The project will collect the feedback — from public forms, questionnaires and interviews — and compile it in a report that will be submitted to the commission. Commissioners will use that report to draft a policy, Johnson said, which will then be presented to the public for an additional round of commentary.

Johnson said he hopes to have a final policy approved and in place in the coming months.

The first in a series of public forums will be held Thursday in South L.A., starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Van Ness Recreation Center.

The LAPD has deployed about 2,700 body cameras to officers in the field, with plans to complete the 7,000-camera deployment by the end of the year.

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather