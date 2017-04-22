For L.A. Times Festival of Books panelists, "the future is female" — and encompasses diverse viewpoints

“What does it mean to be a woman today?”

That was the question posed by a young woman to a panel of feminists at the L.A. Times Festival of Books on Saturday.

The answer, their discussion seemed to suggest, was, “It means a lot of things — and that’s OK.”

The panel, titled “The Future is Female,” was one of more than 100 talks that took place at the festival Saturday, including such luminaries as author George Saunders, former Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and writer Roxane Gay.

The festival also featured countless booths, including booksellers, publishers, after-school programs and health clinics. More than 160,000 people were expected to attend over the course of the weekend.

“The Future is Female” was moderated by former Times book editor Joy Press and featured three generations of feminists.

Lindy West is a millennial who has written about body image and being harassed by online trolls; Rebecca Solnit is a baby boomer and prolific essayist whose book, “Men Explain Things to Me” introduced the term “mansplaining” to the American lexicon; and Betty Fussell is an 89-year-old who has written extensively about food and said that the 1950s label “feminist” didn’t apply to her as a wife, mother and cook who had an independent outlook.

“It was very interesting to me that they were so separate in their viewpoints,” said Carolyn Stuart, who attended the panel.

Stuart, an art historian, remembered attending college in the late 1980s and embracing the term “feminist” as an identity. But in graduate school in the early 2000s, she was surprised at the young women she taught, for whom “feminism” seemed to be a bad word.

But Stuart and the panelists were heartened that feminists of all stripes have been galvanized by the election of Donald Trump and united in a common cause.

The panelists — and, evidently, their audience — were joined by their blatant dislike of President Trump and concern for how his election would affect women’s rights and feminism in general. West referred, only half-jokingly, to Trump’s election as “the incident,” and Solnit described the current political climate as one of “crisis.”

But they were also optimistic.

Solnit said the women’s marches, the voices of women who were instrumental in ousting Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly at Fox News, and the coming of age of a younger, multicultural generation gave her hope for the future.

“Fifty percent of people under 18 are not white,” said Solnit. “Their generation may make its own mistakes, but they are not going to be nice to conservatives, much less the far right and the alt-right.”

West, who has faced voluminous vitriol online and produced a widely circulated piece for “This American Life” about confronting her Internet troll, said efforts to quiet her have the opposite effect. “The more people try to shut me up, the louder I want to be,” she said.

Fussell, who once felt feminism had no room for her, said the future is “way beyond our old categories. And I sort of love that.”

Despite the discussion of unity and common purpose across different identities, the panel featured only white women — a fact that was not lost on audience members.

“I was a little disappointed,” said Charmae Astillero, a Filipina student at Cal State Fullerton who described herself, without hesitation, as a feminist.

But Astillero gave the panelists credit for respecting “intersectionality,” a term advocates use to describe overlapping social or racial identities and the systems of discrimination or disadvantage that attach to them.

“You don’t know another person’s experience,” Solnit said in response to a young white woman who asked about joining the struggle of her minority women friends. “But at the same time, we have empathy and imagination to do exactly that.”

West agreed, adding that minority communities have long felt threatened by the government and fought for equal rights. “White people’s role is not to newly lead [in that fight] but to follow,” she said.

