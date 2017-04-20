LAX security overlooked gun in off-duty cop's carry-on bag, officials say

Federal officials say procedures were violated at Los Angeles International Airport when an off-duty police officer boarded a flight to Taiwan with a handgun in her carry-on bag.

The Daily News reports that Santa Monica police Officer Noell Grant was barred from leaving Taiwan on April 13, after she entered the country with the gun that was previously missed by security at LAX.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement that standard procedures were not followed, allowing Grant to pass through the checkpoint with a firearm.

Grant, who traveled to Taiwan for vacation, was carrying a personal, not a department, weapon.

Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez said Wednesday that Grant can't leave Taiwan until the matter is resolved. He didn't know if she has been charged with a crime there.

