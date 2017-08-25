Inmate escape triggers brief lockdown at criminal court building in downtown L.A.

A criminal court building was briefly placed on lockdown after a jail inmate escaped custody Friday as prisoners were being led off a bus into the courthouse in downtown L.A., a Los Angeles County sheriff’s official said.

The inmate ran away about 9:15 a.m. in the bus bay area of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, where passengers are offloaded and led into the building, said Deputy Ryan Rouzan.

The inmate made it to the top of the driveway where it meets the sidewalk, where he was recaptured, he said.

Deputies then placed the building on lockdown as they performed an inmate count to determine if anyone else escaped, said Nicole Nishida, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The lockdown was lifted just after 10:30 a.m.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

UPDATES:

10:35 a.m.: This article was updated with the news that the lockdown has been lifted.

This article was originally published at 10:20 a.m.