Racially charged threats against Cal State Long Beach students are investigated

Authorities are investigating a series of racially charged threats made on social media and in fliers that targeted Latino and Jewish students at Cal State Long Beach, officials said Saturday.

They included a threat to shoot officers of the La Raza Student Assn. posted on the group’s Facebook page, and images of Adolf Hitler and the phrase “finish what he started” taped to doors and windows in the campus multicultural center, according to an article this week in the Daily 49er.

University President Jane Close Conoley, in an email to students and employees this week, said the incidents had been reported to the FBI and were being “aggressively investigated” by the Cal State Long Beach University Police Department.

“I’m saddened to report this to you,” she said, “but I want you to know that each incident reflecting intolerance and hate is being reported to the FBI and is receiving priority attention from University Police.”

“While one of the great strengths of our democracy is that free speech — which includes ‘hate speech’ — is protected under the 1st Amendment,” she added, “direct and credible threats of violence are not tolerated. University Police will immediately intervene to protect our community from harm.”

